Marvel Abandons Ongoing Series Without Cancelling Upcoming Season

One Marvel series is ditching all ties to Marvel to continue for a second season, leaving some fans wondering how many people will watch the upcoming season.

Marvel has been making a lot of new series over the past couple of years, with most of them being a part of the MCU. Disney+ has been creating tons of content for fans, with several series such as WandaVision and Loki becoming instant hits amongst fans.

On the other side, Marvel has allowed other creators to use some of their obscure characters for a tv series on other platforms such as Hulu. This led to Modok and Hit-Monkey getting their own series. Modok didn’t last long with his series as Hulu canceled the series after ten episodes released on the platform, but the villain is jumping ship to the MCU anyway.

Hit-Monkey, on the other hand, is gearing up for a second season, but there’s a catch. The Hulu animated series will ditch the Marvel brand but keep Jason Sudeikis’ Bryce and Fred Tatasciore’s Hit-Monkey as they venture to New York City. This second season might be one of the first Marvel projects that have cut ties to the company.

The first season of the series spent a lot of its marketing focusing on the series being a Marvel show which is probably how many fans grew curious about it. Since the show has no affiliation with the MCU, it makes sense to avoid confusing fans and ditching the Marvel branding, but it will be interesting to see where the series goes.

If Season 2 ends up being a success, Marvel might have to start considering creating new branding for content outside of the MCU, like what DC is doing. Robert Pattinson’s Batman and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker are great examples of what great stories can do without having to connect to a bigger universe.

Hit-Monkey might not be enough to create stories like The Batman for Marvel, but it might be a great opportunity to help make very cool stories that the MCU can’t focus on.

Do you think Hit Monkey will be successful without Marvel branding? Let us know what you think!