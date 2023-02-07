Early Reactions to ‘Quantumania’ Have Dropped – “PHASE 5 HAS BEGUN!”

Critics have begun seeing Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), and the reactions are strong!

One of the most anticipated Marvel movies in recent years is coming out in just ten days, and now, early reactions are starting to come in. After a somewhat lackluster Phase Four, Quantumania promises a strong start to Phase Five with lots of laughs, drama, and the potential exit of a fan-favorite character! But what do the critics have to say?

Traditionally, Marvel Studios has done very well with both audiences and critics, better certainly than the former DC Extended Universe. The vast majority of films from Marvel Studios that have been released are Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with only five falling short of that rating and only one being deemed rotten. Audience scores have likewise been relatively consistent, proving that, for the most part, Marvel seems to know what they’re doing.

Though critics’ reviews must be taken with a grain of salt, as with every kind of art, cinema is subjective and open to personal interpretation; their initial reactions can act as a sort of litmus test for movies. If a vast majority of critics enjoy the movie, then, chances are, the film may well have broad appeal. Therefore it makes sense that when a studio is confident in its picture, it would invite critics to come, review, and start the hype for an upcoming feature.

Now, fans have a first look at those early reactions to Quantumania. In a thread shared by Digital Journalist Ashley Carter, fans have the opportunity to see the responses of just a few critics who have had early screenings of the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the outlook is interesting:

@ErikDavis tweeted:

PHASE 5 HAS BEGUN! The new #AntMan movie is like a psychedelic rollercoaster full of frightening & hilarious oddities, plus one VERY menacing Kang. Big STAR WARS vibes meet the MCU at its freakiest & most inventive. MODOK is a riot, but Jonathan Majors conquers. Loved the ride! pic.twitter.com/gdJqHld3rT — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 7, 2023

Later on, he mentions that fans should definitely stay for the post-credit sequence because of its significance. It’s interesting Davis mentions Star Wars in his review because he wasn’t the only one!

@JoeyMagidson said:

So, #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is as close as Marvel has gotten to a Star Wars movie, with little bits of a Rick and Morty feel. Not all of it works, but the hints of what’s to come with Kang have me mostly intrigued. Jonathan Majors is solid, with Kathryn Newton best in show. pic.twitter.com/uyrVUaQmFR — Joey Magidson (@JoeyMagidson) February 7, 2023

Carter also points out that the two early reactions mentioned Star Wars. It can’t be by coincidence that two separate critics both cited the franchise, and it will certainly be something fans have to watch out for. It could very well be due to director Peyton Reed having worked on the season finale of Season 2 of The Mandalorian! Regardless of what similarities the threequel may bear to the Galaxy Far, Far Away, the reactions seem to be overall positive and a fitting start to the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters on February 17, 2023, and stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/The Wasp, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. Quantumania promises humor, action, and drama as Scott (Rudd) goes head to head against Kang (Majors), setting up the “Kang Dynasty.”

What do you think of these early reactions? Let us know in the comments below!