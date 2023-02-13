Marvel Ready to Ditch Popular Franchise — “One Last Ride” With ‘Guardians’ Crew

Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord might be a fan-favorite super hero with the Guardians of the Galaxy crew, but their time in the MCU is ending.

Zoe Saldana’s Gamora made a shocking return in Avengers: Endgame (2019) as one of her variants escaped the battle and traveled the galaxy. Star-Lord and the crew had to find her, but that’s not the scariest part. Chukwudi Iwuji’s Higher Evolutionary is the main villain for the third movie, with Rocket making it very clear that the villain isn’t “perfecting” anything.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) will be the second movie debuting in Marvel’s Phase Five. Instead of focusing on the Multiverse, the Guardians crew is getting a movie dedicated to saying goodbye. Some of the crew, like Rocket, are getting a lot more attention in the upcoming movie as fans will finally understand the pain and torment he faced as a child.

As American viewers watch the LVII Superbowl, Marvel Studios released the long-awaited trailer, giving fans a good look at what to expect:

James Gunn also shared the trailer with the emphasis that the crew is going for “one last ride” in this movie based on what Star-Lord says in the trailer:

The brand-new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, only in theaters May 5. #GotGVol3 @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/EC2HOxTIkb — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 12, 2023

Fans already knew that some of the Guardians of the Galaxy crew wasn’t returning as Dave Bautista’s Drax the Destroyer and Bradley Cooper’s Rocket don’t have plans to return. This doesn’t mean that Chris Pratt or Zoe Saldana won’t return to the MCU, but it seems that any project related to the Guardians of the Galaxy isn’t in the works.

Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock will also be in the movie, and it seems that Groot and Drax will have some close encounters with the highly anticipated hero. While the comics show off his time as a super hero, the character doesn’t start off saving the day, and it seems that he will be under the impression that the Guardians crew are criminals, which is why Warlock is shown fighting our favorite heroes.

May 5 can’t come soon enough as the movie does tease that this movie will be a must-watch for any fan of the cast. James Gunn’s recent work with DC Studios as their new Co-CEO means that Guardians 3 is his final project with the studios and MCU before fully committing to telling stories with characters like Superman and Batman.

Do you think fans will see Star-Lord and Gamora after Guardians 3? Let us know what you think!