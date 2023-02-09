Andrew Garfield Joining Marvel Star For New Movie

Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man

Credit: Sony Pictures / Marvel Studios

Andrew Garfield has garnered a very loyal fanbase, stemming from his time portraying the role of Peter Parker / The Amazing Spider-Man.

Replacing Tobey Maguire as the web-crawling superhero, Andrew Garfield was cast as Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) before Sony Pictures elected to go in a different direction. This is when Tom Holland took over the role and made his appearance in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man
Credit: Sony Pictures / Marvel Studios

When everyone thought the days for Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to play the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man again were done, the two played an integral role in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) as they joined Tom Holland to reprise their own individual multiverse role.

As fans of Garfield have begun to wonder what might be next, a recent indicates that he’ll be joining a fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe actor in a Netflix original movie.

Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

According to reports, Garfield will join Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight) in Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein. The movie, which is based on the classic novel penned by Mary Shelley, is set to be released on Netflix. Shelley’s novel was written in 1818 and is in the public domain.

Though Universal Pictures copyrighted the image to the monster that it created with its classic films, this film will show a different version of the monster.

At this time, it hasn’t been announced what the release date of the film might be and it should be noted that Del Toro has not confirmed these casting reports.

Bride of Frankenstein
Credit: Universal

Outside of his work as Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield is known for starring in several other blockbusters, including Hacksaw Ridge (2016), The Social Network (2010), and tick, tick… BOOM! (2021). He just recently starred in Under the Banner of Heaven, which is a television miniseries with seven episodes that can be streamed on Hulu.

What do you think of Andrew Garfield playing the Monster of Frankenstein? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!

