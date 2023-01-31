Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is just a matter of months away from being released.

The popular franchise netted more than $700 million in its first film, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) followed that up with an impressive $864 million at the worldwide box office. The films stars Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin Obfonteri).

As Director James Gunn jumped ship from Marvel to the DC Universe– and has been wreaking havoc in the studio, planning major changes— many insiders have speculated that the entire Guardians of the Galaxy cast might want to follow him.

While nothing has been confirmed about many cast members, Dave Bautista recently confirmed in an interview that he would be interested in jumping ship and following James Gunn to the DC Universe.

“I would talk to him about that. But, I haven’t. No, I haven’t. And I definitely don’t want to be that guy. I was afraid of being that guy. Like I didn’t want to be the guy calling him up and saying, ‘Hey, congratulations. So, now that you’re at DC, so what’s gonna–’ You know, I was afraid that he would think that that’s what that call was about… I have talked to him since then, but it was really concerning Guardians 3 and not… I won’t bring up DC.”

Though Bautista has said he wouldn’t bring it up, it’s clear that he’s not very interested in continuing to play the role of Drax the Destroyer in the future.

In a previous interview, Bautista expressed that he wasn’t happy with his role and that he “didn’t want Drax” to be his legacy.

“It wasn’t all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy — it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.”

If Bautista was to jump ship, he might not be the only one.

The last episode of What If…?‘s first season saw Jeffrey Wright’s The Watcher bring together the Guardians of the Multiverse consisting of heroes like Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Doctor Strange Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and a Thanos-killing Gamora played not by Zoe Saldaña but by actress Cynthia McWilliams.

Marvel has confirmed that McWilliams could continue in the role, meaning that two of the biggest stars of the franchise might be gone before it’s all said and done.

What do you think about Dave Bautista wanting to leave Guardians of the Galaxy? Let us know in the comments!