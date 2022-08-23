Chris Pratt Fought For Equal Pay In Latest Blockbuster

Chris Pratt has become a renowned movie star, but he reportedly has continued to fight for equitable pay, especially in his most recent blockbuster.

Chris Pratt has enjoyed the success of a box-office hit in Jurassic World Dominion, which surpassed more than $900 million worldwide and the franchise has been a massive draw for millions of people around the world as a continuation of the beloved Jurassic Park franchise, which started more than 30 years ago.

Pratt, who played the role of Owen Grady in the Jurassic World series, starred alongside Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) in the films.

However, Howard recently revealed in an interview that she was paid much less than Chris Pratt in the first Jurassic World (2015).

“The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less,” Howard told Insider. “When I started negotiating for Jurassic, it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set.”

However, after signing a deal for three movies and being paid much less than Pratt, Howard reached out to the actor and he helped her secure larger payouts for other franchise branches that were not included in her initial contract, including theme park rides and video games.

“Whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me: ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same, and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce,’” Howard shared. “And I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I’ve been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.”

In addition to the Jurassic World movies, you can see Pratt and Howard star together in the preshow of the Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal Orlando Resort.

The husband of Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt reprised his role as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), which was released in theaters back in July. In addition, Pratt will be back on the big screen again in May of 2023 as James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) hits theaters and he’ll be bringing to life the beloved video game character Mario in Super Mario Bros. (2023) next year.

You can catch Pratt in his new Amazon Prime series, The Terminal List, which is streaming now.

What do you think of this gesture from Chris Pratt? Let us know in the comments!