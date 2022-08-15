Chris Pratt Takes Massive Shot at Critics, Gets Last Laugh

Chris Pratt is no stranger to controversy and he recently took a massive shot at his “haters” and critics.

Chris Pratt just recently enjoyed the success of a box-office hit in Jurassic World Dominion, which surpassed more than $900 million worldwide, but there is still plenty ahead as the actor looks toward the future.

The husband of Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt reprised his role as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), which was released earlier last month.

However, he has been met with much controversy over his new Amazon series, The Terminal List. The story follows Pratt (James Reece), who returns home after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed, only to discover new dark forces working against him and endangering the ones he loves.

The reaction to the series has been night and day between fans and critics. While fans have given it a 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, critics have called the series “certified rotten” with a score of just 39%. The author of the novel Jack Carr had this to say about the discrepancy in the ratings:

“It falls right in line with everything that I understand about the current culture and climate in America right now,” Carr said. “It seems to have triggered quite a few of these critics.”

But, it isn’t just Carr who is speaking out.

Chris Pratt recently posted an article with the headline, “Chris Pratt’s new Navy thriller ‘The Terminal List’ defies woke critics’ scathing reviews to shoot up ratings chart with 1.6 BILLION minutes of streams.”

In another Instagram story post, the actor shared a post in which he wrote “One point six BILLLLLLLLLION minutes.”

The Terminal List can be streamed on Amazon Prime.

In addition, he will be back on the big screen again in May of 2023 as James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), and he’ll be the voice of Mario in Super Mario Bros. (2023) when the film debuts in theaters on April 7, 2023.

