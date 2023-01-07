James Gunn Teases Mystery DC Project

The DCU continues to get more hints of what to expect as Gunn teases a brand-new series in early development.

James Gunn is a very busy man these days. Being the Co-CEO of DC Studios leads him to oversee a lot of DC content daily while he is also finishing post-production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), which is set to release in May. Gunn’s work for DC hasn’t been well-received just yet as he hasn’t revealed his future plans other than that Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3 isn’t happening and Henry Cavill’s Superman isn’t returning.

Rumors speculate that a massive reboot is going to occur, but Gunn has pointed out that some characters won’t return while others will, leaving fans unsure of which actors will continue in their roles. Fans are not happy with this decision, and it sure doesn’t help that they see any new project announced to help alleviate their frustration.

The good news is that Gunn and Peter Safran have confirmed that in the next few weeks, their plans for the DCU will be revealed, and fans will finally get to see what Gunn has been working on. Until then, fans will be left in the dark and continue to boycott what the CEO is doing because of their love for the stories Zack Snyder created that are now being erased.

Right now, fans know that the DCU will have a younger Superman, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam in a few years, and a Green Lantern series, and that’s about it. The DCU hasn’t confirmed any plans for Batman or Wonder Woman yet other than that Robert Pattinson’s Batman will continue to be separate in his own universe, just like Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.

Recently, James Gunn revealed one of his work days online, and that included him making some huge progress on a new TV series that hasn’t been announced yet, on top of a lot of editing work:

My day: wrote 1/3 of an unannounced DC TV show (😃); ok’d 100 VFX shots, did reference acting for Rocket, & gave editing notes for Vol 3; & had two big DC Studios meetings. pic.twitter.com/tmtuTbz1uF — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 6, 2023

This mystery DCU series could be anything. It could be the other Suicide Squad spinoff that wasn’t directly announced earlier what it would focus on. It could be a series dedicated towards a new member of the Justice League that might be recast, or a minor character like Lobo, who Jason Momoa might play.

Gunn will probably announce what he is working on soon when DC makes their official announcement, but it’s exciting that DC Studios is gearing towards making more content already. This means that Phase 1 of the DCU should start with a bang which will make up for this weird period in between the reboot and watching DC movies that won’t be attached to the DCU.

