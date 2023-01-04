United States Representative Uses ‘Superman’ Comic to Swear Into Congress

One US Representative is making waves after bringing one of the first issues of Superman to use for his induction into Congress.

While Superman has been around for decades, fans don’t normally think about grabbing Superman #1 from 1939. Robert Garcia plans to include the issue alongside two other items underneath the United States Constitution to help make the event special for him. Garcia will be joining the House of Representatives and shared online his plans for how his induction process would be very different than most members.

Alongside the Superman issue, Garcia will include a picture of his parents, who both died from COVID, and his birth certificate as he was born in Lima, Peru. These items represent different parts of Garcia as he wants to honor his dreams, passions, and history as he begins his work.

One thing fans might wonder is how Garcia might be able to obtain a copy of Superman #1 since the old issue is very expensive and rare. Garcia didn’t have to spend any money to have it for his swearing into office as the Library of Congress had an issue available for him to borrow.

Garcia shared online that the Library of Congress had a lot more issues available for their members, such as some of the older issues of Spider-Man was available to read:

I’m going to have a hard time deciding which one to check out first.

I’m going to have a hard time deciding which one to check out first. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/j0X40U40Lk — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) November 14, 2022

Garcia received some backlash for showing off the comics as part of the Library’s collection, so he made it clear that comics are “American” fiction with valuable lessons for him to learn:

For all of you upset that I still read comics and suggesting that I need to do more serious reading…..um…….anyone who understands comics knows that comics are an essential part of American fiction. And the lessons learned are invaluable. It’s serious sh*t.

For all of you upset that I still read comics and suggesting that I need to do more serious reading…..um…….anyone who understands comics knows that comics are an essential part of American fiction. And the lessons learned are invaluable. It’s serious shit. — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) November 14, 2022

Garcia will have a unique experience with Superman joining his first day in office, and it seems like this might not be the last time a House Representative or another member of Congress swears on a comic.

What are your thoughts on Garcia using Superman #1 alongside the United States Consitution? Let us know what you think!