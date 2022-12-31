When it comes to cinematic universes, Marvel has been at the top of the game for years. Even their biggest competitor, DC, can’t seem to hold it together long enough for a truly cohesive experience. But while James Gunn, the mastermind behind the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, is set to bring in a new order, some DC actors are jumping ship and playing for the other team.

To say that Batman is one of the most recognizable characters in fiction would be an understatement, and many performers have brought the Caped Crusader to life on the big screen. However, one performer that had so much under-used potential before dynamics shifted at Warner Bros. and DC, and that was Ben Affleck. Not only had Affleck been promised multiple appearances and cameos as Gotham’s Dark Knight, but he also had an opportunity to direct his own film. Unfortunately, these concepts and ideas were built on pie-crust promises, easily made and easily broken. After departing from the DCEU in 2019, it looks like Affleck could be joining the MCU.

Affleck isn’t the first Batman actor to jump from DC to the MCU, as Christian Bale took on the mantel of Gor the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder, but he might be the first to flip-flop between the two competing brands. Although Charlie Cox has revitalized the role of Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Affleck had a brief stint with Marvel in 2003 as the titular blind vigilante.

While that film might have left much to be desired for some, the idea of Affleck reprising the role for a variant or alternate universe’s Daredevil wouldn’t be so far out of the realms of reality. Of course, he might also be up for the role of the Minotaur from Thor’s comics. Either way, the results are certainly going to be interesting.

The DCEU has had many problems regarding its stability in the past, and it’s no surprise that some of its biggest names have been enlisted by the competition. With Affleck joining the MCU, how long will it be before Gal Godot and Henry Cavill follow? The former Justice League may become the Squadron Supreme before too long.

What do you think Affleck will do for the MCU? Tell us in the comments below.