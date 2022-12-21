Future of ‘Black Adam’ In DC Universe Officially Revealed

Will fans see a sequel to Black Adam (2022) anytime soon?

As fans of the DC Universe are well aware, Black Adam has been a passion project for Dwayne Johnson for years. The former wrestler turned superstar actor has been its chief promoter and cheerleader. His unfailing optimism has shown, if nothing else, his passion and dedication for the character and subject.

Though reasonably popular with fans, the film rated an embarrassingly low critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, getting just barely 39%. Notwithstanding this setback, Johnson, in particular, was optimistic about the film and kept hyping up the earnings at the box office. Perhaps this optimism, along with the appearance of Henry Cavill’s Superman at the end of the movie, led fans to believe that the new franchise started by Johnson would continue.

With all the new developments at DC Studios ushered in by James Gunn and Peter Safran, things began to be less specific. Henry Cavill was out as Superman, a cameo from Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman was cut from The Flash (2023), and multiple Batman projects have either been canceled or sidelined. Still, nothing had been said about Black Adam. In an environment like this, it seemed like no news was good news. This turned out to be too good to be true.

Dwayne Johnson made an official announcement yesterday afternoon, letting fans know that, after a discussion with Gunn and Safran, it was decided that his character, Black Adam, would not be a part of the next chapter of the DC Universe. As opposed to other projects that have been sidelined or canceled, however, Johnson announced there is hope for the character outside of the main storyline:

“However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC Multiverse chapters.”

So, audiences may well see the character in a future project, though there is no guarantee at this point. This wasn’t the only interesting part of Johnson’s update. Later in his post, the star mentioned rooting for James Gunn and each wanting the other to succeed. He went on to say:

“It’s no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG.”

While it is most likely just an indication of Johnson’s genuine desire to see his peers succeed, it is interesting that a star with name recognition like Dwayne Johnson, who suddenly has a lot of time on his hands mentioned wanting Marvel to succeed in a post about DC. Could the actor be giving the studio a nudge about his availability? Odds are he’s just being a kind and considerate person, and referencing James Gunn’s upcoming film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023).

Black Adam is streaming on multiple platforms, and starts Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam, Sarah Shahi as Isis, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. The action concerns Teth Adam (Johnson), gifted powers by the gods, and imprisoned for 5000 years. Releases from his captivity, the character goes on a rampage dealing out his own version of justice on the modern world.

What do you think about Black Adam’s Future in the DCU? Let us know in the comments below!