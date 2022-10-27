‘Black Adam’ Opens With $140M Weekend Worldwide, Reports Say

D.C.’s Black Adam looks to be a resounding success after a blockbuster opening weekend.

The film premiered in theaters starting on Friday, October 21, and garnered box-office proceeds of $67 million domestically and $73 million internationally. Domestically, this was the best performance a movie release has had since Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder debuted earlier in the summer of this year. The film helped boost last weekend’s domestic box office proceeds of over $100 million for the first time since July. In addition to Black Adam’s stellar results, other feature films, such as Tickets to Paradise over the weekend, didn’t do so badly either.

Black Adam is D.C’s most recent superhero movie to be released in theaters. Black Adam stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Teth-Adam/Theo Adam, a formerly enslaved person from Kahndaq who, similar to the superhero Shazam, has bestowed the powers of various Egyptian gods upon him from the ancient wizard of the same name.

The film also represents the best opening weekend for a production featuring Dwayne Johnson in a leading solo role, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. said Sunday. The movie’s gross box office figure surpassed past performances such as Hobbs & Shaw ($60 million), Jumanji: The Next Level ($59.2 million), and San Andreas ($54.5 million), according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Results like this are an excellent sign for the film industry, which experienced a complete collapse in attendance figures throughout the pandemic. The film industry has been dealing with a significant lack of new film releases since the world began to reopen from the pandemic. As of last week, the 2022 box office has had more than one-third fewer wide releases compared to 2019. According to Comscore data cited by CNBC, these less periodic releases have led to a 30% decrease in box office grosses.

Have you seen Black Adam yet?