Move Over ‘Black Adam’, ‘Shazam’ Is Back

Zachary Levi (Tangled and Chuck) shared the first official poster for his new movie, Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

He also reminded everyone of the film’s release date.

Ever since the film was confirmed, Levi has been consistently building hype for the sequel to his popular 2019 superhero film.

In the first movie, the story bases itself around Billy Batson, a boy who lives with his family in Philadelphia. He is chosen by a wizard and granted superpowers whenever he shouts the word ‘Shazam!’

He is then transferred into his adult superhero alter ego, Shazam.

The first official teaser for the film was released back in July at the San Diego Comic-Con and the official trailer was released shortly after.

However, this is the first time a poster of the film has been released for audiences and fans to see.

Zachary Levi took to Twitter on Monday to share.

Mark your calendars, y’all! @ShazamMovie ! Fury of the Gods – wiser, stronger, faster, funnier, I mean, overall, cooler than the rest (and did we mention ✨humble ✨ 😏💅) coming ATCHA only in theaters on March 17. #ShazamMovie 2 #ElectricBoogaloo pic.twitter.com/p41xrFc4XG — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) November 7, 2022

While not a lot is known about the much-awaited sequel, the synopsis that was released earlier this year did clarify some things.

It already confirms that the story will once again focus on the teenager Billy Batson, who is transformed into a superhero after reciting the word “Shazam.”

And in this film, he will not be alone as his adoptive family will also be joining the fight against the villainous daughters of the Greek titan Atlas, Hespera and Kalypso.

There are some big names joining the cast of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, including Helen Mirren (The Queen) and Lucy Liu (Charlie’s Angels).

Levi’s Shazam looks to continue to provide that comedic spark that helped differentiate the original movie from the often-darker DC movies that came before it.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is scheduled to premiere in theaters on March 17, 2023.

Are you excited for this new superhero movie?