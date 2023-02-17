‘Ant-Man 3’ Becomes A Must-Watch, Includes Monumental Post-Credit Scenes

Paul Rudd’s third installment proves that Phase Five is doubling down on where the Multiverse Saga is going.

Avengers: Secret Wars (2026) is the endpoint for the Multiverse Saga. There’s no doubt about it. Kang the Conqueror is going to fight the MCU’s Avengers once more in Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2025) — the man has already fought thousands of variants in other timelines — and will try to conquer the Multiverse.

Rudd’s Scott Lang/Ant-Man gets trapped in the Quantum Realm with his family, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Hope (Evangline Lilly), Hank Pym (Michael Scott), and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeifer). Things don’t go well as fans finally see Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, and he doesn’t disappoint.

While critics praise his acting, Jonathan Majors doesn’t saving the movie from being an MCU flop for most fans. Due to the forced humor and silly one-liners, some critics weren’t impressed. This doesn’t mean Marvel will let fans get away without seeing the movie, as the movie offers two insanely important post-credits scenes. Both tease a huge future for the MCU’s upcoming projects.

Now, if you haven’t seen the movie, then this is the part of the article where spoilers will run rampant, so don’t read any further unless you wish to know what’s happening without going to the theaters.

The Mid-Credits Scene

Whew. Wow. Kang the Conqueror’s death in Ant-Man 3 reaches what appears to be the MCU’s version of the Council of Kangs. Three variants are shown taking the spotlight. One of them was actually referenced in Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight. Pharoah Rama-Tut is a variant that went back in time to rule over Egypt and faced the Fantastic Four and Avengers.

One thing to note is that Kang loves to jump through history and timelines to rule, which makes sense as the villain is a time-traveling warlord. Another variant is Immortus, a classic variant of Kang that ruled over the Multiverse just like He Who Remains and manipulated the timelines to avoid his enemies and dictate the future. He Who Remains from Loki and Immortus are very similar, so it will be interesting to see what Marvel does with the variant.

The third member in the Council of Kangs could be Scarlet Centurion or Iron Lad. Both versions looked funny in the comics, so it makes for Marvel to adapt the character’s look for the MCU. Unfortunately, if it’s Iron Lad, the version of Kang that opposes his evil variants and even fights with the Avengers, his suit was originally created by Iron Man — something that can’t be done in the MCU without Robert Downey Jr. reprising his role.

Scarlet Centurion was a variant that fought off the Avengers for a brief moment in the comics. His bulky red suit is very comical, so the modernized look of the third mysterious variant would be a better approach. Still, it’s unclear who the third variant is, but the trio walk to an arena full of Kang variants. If one Kang nearly defeated Ant-Man and also shattered multiple timelines, the Avengers are in real trouble.

The Post-Credits Scene

If you think Tom Hiddleston’s fear at the end of Loki Season 1 was chilling, Marvel Studios isn’t going to shy away from revealing why the villain is a menace in the comics. Kang the Conqueror might be a man, but his will to dominate has led to his variants ravaging the Multiverse.

Loki understands this, and the post-credits scene reveals him with Mobius (Owen Wilson) watching a variant of Kang called Victor Timely do a presentation about time in the 1900s. Loki is terrified, and Mobius questions if they got the right guy, and Loki is no fool. He knows that Kang is up to something, and the comics reveal something quite sinister about Victor Timely.

As a renowned scientist who moved to the lovely town, Victor begin work on projects until he fakes his death. This leads him to work in secret as he creates the Chronopolis, a city to access any point in the Multiverse at his leisure. This type of machine was what Kang created in Ant-Man 3 and would’ve allowed an entire army to travel anywhere in the Multiverse. For all we know, this could be the same Kang variant that fought Ant-Man in Qunatumania, but fans will have to wait for Loki Season 2 to know for sure.

Are you excited for Kang the Conqueror’s upcoming appearances? Let us know what you think!