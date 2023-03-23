Disney-Owned Ride in Trouble at Universal, Shut Down Indefinitely

After rumors spread regarding a popular ride at Universal Studios Hollywood, the attraction has now closed unexpectedly.

The Universal Studios Hollywood Resort houses some of the most famous theme park rides and attractions ever created. Most recently, the Resort welcomed its own version of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, a Mario-centric new land. The land underwent previews and officially opened in California on February 17.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD first opened at Universal Studios Japan in 2021 and has been a huge hit with gamers and general theme park Guests alike. The Nintendo-themed area will eventually make its way to Universal Orlando Resort when Epic Universe opens in 2025.

However, one of the more classic experiences at the Resort has been facing some trouble lately, with its future now quite uncertain.

The Simpsons Ride can be found at the Universal Orlando Resort as well as the Universal Studios Hollywood Resort and is essentially an exact copy on both coasts. It features Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie as they attempt to escape the clutches of Sideshow Bob. Both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida at Universal Orlando Resort are home to many of the same iconic attractions anyway, including one infamous cartoon family.

With Disney purchasing 20th Century Fox, the company now owns The Simpsons, making us wonder about the future of this iconic yellow family at the Universal theme parks.

Now, Guests visiting the Universal Studios Hollywood Resort will find that The Simpsons Ride has been closed indefinitely following weeks of issues. No word has been given on when Guests can expect the attraction to reopen at the Park.

There have been rumors that the contract for The Simpsons will run out sometime in 2028. Inside the Magic reported on Universal dropping Springfield from its “Land Page Hub” on its official website, indicating Universal may be gearing up to close the ride for good.

As to what the future holds for The Simpsons, it’s anyone’s guess, but it doesn’t look too great at the moment.

Do you enjoy The Simpsons Ride? Do you hope to see Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie make an appearance at the Disney theme Parks?