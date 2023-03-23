Dozens of Disney Guests Face Legal Action, Arrest After Illegal Activity

After Guests indulged in illegal activities, Disney came out and threatened to take legal action against them.

According to a new report from the South China Morning Post, Chinese influencers are being threatened by Disney after going viral for showing off their cheap visit to Hong Kong Disneyland. The Guests were able to brag about their cheap trip due to the fact that they were renting out a Magic Access Annual Pass, something the Redort is cracking down on.

Guests were able to take a trip to the Resort for as little as $100 each ($12.74 USD).

“Hong Kong Disneyland will handle such abuses very seriously and will contact the law enforcement authorities if there is any suspected case of fraud or illegal conduct,” the resort cautioned other Guests who may be tempted to pull the same stunt.

This is not an isolated incident at the Resort, however, with the rental of Magic Access passes being somewhat widespread. This is, in part, a result of strict travel restrictions in the area. Listings for different tiers of the Annual Pass were found on Carousell, which is essentially a version of eBay. Around 20 different listings were found, costing an average of $100 ($12.74 USD) a day with a refundable $500 ($63.71 USD) deposit.

Regular Park tickets for Hong Kong Disneyland range anywhere from $639 ($81.43 USD) to $759 ($96.72 USD), with Magic Access passes ranging between $1348 ($171.78 USD) to $4278 ($545.15 USD). Of course, much like the passes found at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, the prices all depend on the tier chosen by Guests.

Selling or renting passes for other Guests to use is a violation of Disney’s terms of service, meaning doing so would be grounds for the removal of a Guest’s pass. Guests can also be permanently trespassed from the Resort and face legal action from the police.

The Resort states, “Cast Members reserve the right to refuse admission and deny membership benefits to visitors whose identity, age, or eligibility can not be verified. Magic Access members can also have their memberships revoked if unauthorized or commercial uses of the pass are discovered.”

Hong Kong Disneyland is an incredibly popular Resort that, much like the other Disney Resorts across the world, brings in millions of Guests each year. After opening back in 2005, Guests quickly came to love the theme park as much as Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort in America.

Much like its American counterparts, Hong Kong Disneyland has a ton of classic Disney rides and attractions to experience.

