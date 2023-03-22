Superstar Rapper Megan Thee Stallion Surprises Fans at Universal

in Universal Studios Hollywood

Posted on by Luke Dammann
megan-thee-stallion-at-universal

Credit: ABC (Left), @PopCrave (Right)

One of the biggest celebrities in the world made a surprise appearance at one of the newest theme park locations.

Guests riding Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge at Universal Studios Hollywood
Credit: Universal Studios Hollywood

Celebrities are always visiting theme parks, especially Disney and Universal. The Kardashian family are huge fans of Disney parks and Resorts, with at least Kim, Khloe, or Kourtney making an appearance every few months. Guests recently spotted former Disney star Hilary Duff at the Disneyland Resort.

Universal is no different, with stars strolling through the Parks on a regular basis as well. Kanye (Ye) West was spotted at Universal Studios Hollywood with his new wife and daughter, North. This was quite a big deal considering Ye’s recent controversies, with the star essentially disappearing for a while following his highly antisemitic rants both online and in person.

Now, another world-famous artist has been found at the Universal Studios Hollywood Resort.

Banner for Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollwyood showing an aerial shot of the immersive expansion
Credit: Universal Studios Hollywood

For those who don’t know, the Universal Studios Hollywood Resort recently opened its very own version of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD. This land first opened at the Universal Studios Resort in Japan in 2021 and is a Mario-lover’s dream.

Super Nintendo World is a gamer’s dream come true, with Universal creating an ultra-immersive world for Guests to get lost in. The new area ties in nicely with Illuumination’s upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie starring Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Seth Rogen, and Keegan-Michael Key.

It looks like this was enough to draw global sensation Megan Thee Stallion to the Resort, with the rapper, performer, and artist making an appearance and greeting excited fans:

Megan Thee Stallion with fans at Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood.

Megan Thee Stallion has been branching out recently, landing a role in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. While her role was small, she turned heads with her now-infamous twerking scene.

At SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, Guests can enjoy themed dining at the Toadstool Cafe and do some serious shopping at the 1-UP Factory. However, there is some controversy forming regarding the land’s main attraction, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge. This Mario Kart-inspired ride takes Guests on a virtual-reality adventure as they race against familiar characters such as Mario, Luigi, Peach, and of course, Bowser.

Have you been to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD yet? Stay tuned here for all Disney and Universal news!

