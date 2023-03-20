Ex-Disney Star Makes Surprise Appearance at Disney Park

Guests were stunned after spotting a former Disney channel star stroll through “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

The Disney Parks and Resorts are some of the most famous amusement park destinations in the entire world. Both Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, are some of the most popular and most-visited places on earth, with millions of Guests visiting each year.

However, it’s no secret that celebrities love the Disney Parks and Resorts as much as we do, with dozens being spotted every few months.

From Marvel’s Chris Evans (Captain America) to some of the biggest musical artists of our time, like Travis Scott and Kanye West, it seems as though celebrities are constantly taking trips to the Disney Parks.

Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World seem to be a hotspot for celebrities. In addition to Kylie Jenner, we at Inside the Magic have also spotted Julianne Hough (Dancing With the Stars, Footloose, Safe Haven), Darren Criss (Glee, Muppets Haunted Mansion), and Kristen Chenoweth (Descendants, Annie, Wicked) at the Parks in the last few years.

Perhaps the most notorious Guests that visit Disney are the Kardashians. The family has celebrated many kids’ birthdays at the Disney theme parks. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are particularly familiar with the park since they have not only celebrated their daughter, North’s, birthday there, but they have experienced multiple VIP tours!

Recently, Ye (Kanye West) was spotted visiting the Universal Studios Hollywood Resort with his new wife, Bianca Censori, as well as his daughter North West.

A popular Instagram page called disneyland_celebs keeps track of all celebrities that visit the Disneyland Resort, and boy do they have their work cut out for them.

Recently, a former Disney star made a surprise appearance at Disneyland Park, with Hilary Duff strolling through “The Happiest Place on Earth.

Duff is currently involved in the new How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father, which can be found streaming on Hulu. Her most infamous role saw her star as Lizzie McGuire in Disney Channel’s hit television series, Lizzie McGuire, which ran from 2001 to 2004 as well as in The Lizzie McGuire Movie in 2003.

Duff was also involved in the later canceled Lizzie McGuire reboot.

