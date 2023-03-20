Riding Disney’s New Ride May Be Next to Impossible

Disney’s latest attraction is incredibly popular, with all boarding groups for the new experience running out within seconds.

While TRON Lightycle/Run is not set to officially open until April 4, 2023, at the Magic Kingdom, the new roller coaster technically opened Monday, March 20. This soft opening has surprised us as well as Guests visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

This ride has been a long time in the making, with it first being announced back in 2017. Since then, we’ve seen the ride’s opening day get delayed multiple times, thanks in large part due to the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. The construction of this new coaster also forced the iconic Wlat Disney World Railroad to close for multiple years.

Finally, after years of construction, the roller coaster will finally debut at Magic Kingdom. The ride is a copy of the version found at Shanghai Disney, which opened in 2016.

Much like how Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios operated when they first opened (Cosmic Rewind is still operating with virtual queues), Guests will join a virtual queue for TRON Lightcyce/Run at the Magic Kingdom.

This means they will need to wake up early in the morning to ensure they get a boarding group for the ride. If they miss their morning shot, they will get another opportunity to do so at 1:00 p.m.

However, it looks like the new ride is extremely popular, with all morning boarding groups running out within seconds. To make matters worse, all individual Lightning Lane passes sold out within minutes. These passes were $20 per Guest. If you’re not an early bird, riding this new ride may be quite a challenge for the time being.

TRON Lightcycle/Run is located right next to Space Mountain in Tomorrowland and looks to be an impressive addition to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, both in terms of thrills and its visual aesthetic.

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World soon? Are you excited to ride TRON Lightcycle/Run?