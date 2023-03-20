Guests Ride Disney’s Splash Mountain Without The Water

Guests experienced one of Disney’s most beloved (and problematic) attractions in a very unique and special way.

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is often called “The Happiest Place on Earth.” This is no accident, as Guests will find all sorts of fun activities to enjoy. From classic dark rides like Haunted Manion and Pirates of the Caribean to new, high-tech adventures like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

However, there may not be a more classic attraction than Splash Mountain. This ride is adored in the Disney Park community. However, its reputation has taken quite a big hit in recent months.

Recently, Guests experienced this attraction in a very, very special way, with all the water turned off. You can take a look at the “freaky” video down below:

Also, it is sprinkling rn. pic.twitter.com/xk1aOTxRPg — 33_Wonderland (@33_Wonderland) March 19, 2023

For those who aren’t caught up, Disney is currently in the middle of retheming its Splash Mountain attractions. The process has already started at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, with the ride closing permanently back in January. An official closure date has yet to be revealed for Disneyland’s version, but with Indiana Jones Adventure returning from its extensive refurbishment, we don’t see Splash Mountain living much longer at the Resort in Anaheim, California.

There is a version of Splash Mountain located at the Tokyo Disney Resort, but this ride is expected to remain open for the foreseeable future.

The new ride will be called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and feature a brand new look, story, and soundtrack based on Disney’s 2009 film The Princess and the Frog. Of course, the main character of the new attraction will be Princess Tiana. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open in 2024 at Magic Kingdom in the Walt Disney World Resort.

Are you excited about the new ride? Stay tuned here for all your Disney Park news!