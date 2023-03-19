Universal Closing Orlando Theme Park Imminently

One of the major theme parks found at the Universal Orlando Resort will be closing down due to some uncontrollable forces.

The Universal Orlando Resort is made up of two fantastic theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Guests will find some classic attractions as well as new, high-tech adventures at both of these parks. One of the biggest draws to the Universal Orlando Resort is The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the giant land featured at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

However, much like Walt Disney World, there’s a third option for Guests to choose from.

For those wanting a nice and refreshing break from the brutal Florida sun, Universal offers an incredible water park called Volcano Bay.

Universal opened Volcano Bay theme park back in 2017, providing some water-soaked entertainment for Guests looking to cool off. Guests ever since.

At Volcano Bay, some thrill rides include Ko’okiri Body Plunge, which is a 125 feet ride that features a drop door with a 70-degree fall; Krakatau Aqua Coaster, which is a four-person canoe ride that goes through mists, dark tunnels, and a waterfall; and Puihi of the Maku Puihi Round Raft Rides, which is a five-person raft which takes you through a dark cavern and into a funnel.

Unfortunately, this water park will be closing very, very soon at Universal Studios Orlando. This news was just confirmed by the Universal Orlando Resort’s official Twitter account that Volcano Bay will be closed Monday, March 20, 2023, due to low temperatures. This follows a string of closures that have happened in the last few months, with the water park most recently closing down last week.

Have you visited Volcano Bay at Universal Orlando? Stay tuned here for all Disney and Universal news.