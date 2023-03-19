Guest Breaks Rules at Disney World For Photo With Miss Piggy

One Guest sparked controversy after breaking the rules at Walt Disney World and climbing into an off-limits area.

When visiting the Disney Parks and Resorts, guests are expected to act a certain way. DIsney has its own set of rules and guidelines for everyone to follow, not just its own Cast Members. This ensures that Guests and employees remain safe as well as ensures a certain atmosphere is maintained at the Resorts.

Unfortunately, some Guests think these rules don’t apply to them. In the past few months, we have seen a plethora of troublemaking Guests hit the Disney Parks and Resorts, specifically the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Recently, Inside the Magic has reported on multiple Guests breaking the rules at Disney World. Several Guests flashed their bare chests at the Parks, with one doing so on Disney’s Skyliner and one revealing themselves in EPCOT. A Guest at Disneyland Paris attempted to hop on one of the parade floats during a mid-day performance and was quickly dealt with by a Cast Member.

In a similar fashion, a Walt Disney World Guest has also found themselves hopping into an off-limits area. You can check it out below:

Maam, please dont touch miss piggy ☠️ we gettin’ wild on st paddy’s day. 😂 #epcot #disneyworld #disneyvlog #SeeHerGreatness #disneyparks #epcotworldshowcase #stpatricksday

As you can see, the TikTok video shows a Guest hopping onto one of the topiaries found around EPCOT. Usually, Guests stay on the sidewalk and snap their photos from a distance. This Guest did not, however, and decided to get extra close.

This is something we, along with Disney, would strictly advise against doing.

What are your thoughts on this video?