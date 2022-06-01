Disney’s New Ride Breaks For Almost 2 Hours, Guests Stuck in Queue

There aren’t many things more exciting to talk about than the brand-new roller coaster that just opened at Walt Disney World. Located in EPCOT, the Orlando theme Park is now home to the company’s newest Marvel-centric attraction known as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

The ride promises a thrilling and energetic experience, complete with multiple song choices and great re-rideability. Fans lucky enough to have already experienced the attraction have called it a mix between Space Mountain and Hollywood Studios’ Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

However, because this is a new experience at the Disney Parks, issues are bound to appear. In a video shared with TikTok, one Guest captured the frustration of having the ride delayed. See the video shared by @waltdisneyworldparks below:

Cosmic Rewind took awhile to get fixed #epcot #cosmicrewind #disneyrides #disneyworld #disneypov#disneyfyp #disneyadult #disneyfail #vlog #fyp #wdw

As you can see, the Guest entered the queue and was forced to wait nearly two hours after the ride got delayed. The virtual queue makes this a lot trickier as well, as there are only a certain amount of times you can attempt to book your experience. Waiting this long only to have the ride delayed can really put a damper on your day a the Disney Parks but fortunately, the ride did eventually start up again. This is a common issue for Disney’s other new ride, Rise of the Resistance in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. This state-of-the-art attraction is so complex that delays and shutdowns are quite common.

Time is arguably the most valuable currency in the Disney Parks, meaning this two-hour delay could have really messed your day up. Thankfully, the ride started up again, meaning Guests who had already used their virtual queue pass got to ride the new attraction, narrowly avoiding a Disney disaster.

As Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is brand-new, problems are expected but still unfortunate. This is far from the only issues we have seen coming from this attraction, with some Guests needing barf bags after exiting the ride. Disney has also struggled to keep Guests waiting outside shaded, putting up umbrellas shortly after previews opened.

Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Join Rocket, Groot, Gamora and Star-Lord on an urgent mission where you’ll rewind, rotate and head towards the action through an exciting space pursuit. Ready for an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you!

