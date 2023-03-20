Potentially-Dangerous Problem Forms At Disney’s New Area

in Disneyland Resort

Posted on by Luke Dammann Leave a comment
Mickey poses in front of his house in Toontown

Credit: Disney

A truly bizarre mystery unfolded at the Disneyland Resort recently, with one Guest sharing photos of the weird situation online.

Minnie and Daisy pose at Minnie's House in Toontown
Credit: Disney

Related: Guests Ride Disney’s Splash Mountain Without The Water

Mickey’s Toontown has just reopened following a refurbishment at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. The land is a staple of Disneyland and gives Guests a chance to step into the cartoon world of Mickey, Minnie, and all of their friends. Mickey’s Toontown closed in March of 2022, with the project lasting around a year.

The biggest new addition to the land is Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, a trackless dark ride that first opened in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. This high-tech adventure is super fun and shows off the talent of Disney Imagineering extremely well.

There are a lot of little details in this upgraded land that we absolutely love. However, with it being completely new, there are bound t be a few issues.

Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, Donald, Goofy, Clarabelle, and Pete pose in front of Mickey's house in Toontown
Credit: Disney

A bizarre situation unfolded at the land Sunday evening at the Park, with a Guest capturing a photo of it and sharing it on Twitter:

DEEP! DEEP hole just appeared in the GO Coaster queue. CMs and Leads are trying to figure out what just happened. Only about bowling ball sized, but deep!!

Related: Record-Breaking Theme Park Ride Destroyed After Fatal Accident

As you can see, a mysterious hole formed near one of the fence posts in the new land. The hole was not very big but was reportedly super deep. This could have been dangerous for the Guests walking in the new land, especially younger Guests.

Eventually, Disney crews showed up at the scene to investigate further:

We aren’t sure exactly what caused this hole to form, but thankfully, Disney quickly solved the issue. As we said, there are a lot of great things to enjoy about the revamped Mickey’s Toontown, check it all out here.

Have you visited the new Toontown at Disneyland yet? Stay tuned here for all Disney Park news stories!

Luke Dammann

When at Disney world, Luke will probably be found eating with his favorite animatronic, Sonny Eclipse at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe. When not at Disney World, Luke will probably be found defending Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe to people who claim "there are better restaurants"

Be the first to comment!