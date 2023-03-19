Reimagined Toontown Opens in Disneyland

After a lengthy refurbishment and reimagining, Mickey’s Toontown is BACK at Disneyland Park, and it’s better than ever!

Mickey’s Toontown is a staple of Disneyland and gives Guests a chance to step into the cartoon world of Mickey, Minnie, and all of their friends. The land was closed for an ambitious refurbishment on March 22, 2023, and now today, March 19, 2023, the land will finally reopen with new landscapes, attractions, and more.

The centerpiece of the land is the already open Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which opened earlier this year and is a copy of the attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World. However, it’s not the only new attraction and offering that Guests will be able to enjoy.

Yesterday, Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock hosted a dedication ceremony in the land. In fact, the cartoon podium that was used in the ceremony was the same one that was used in the original opening of the land in 1993. Mickey and all of his friends were there to join in on the celebration, including the first-ever Disney Parks appearance of Pete, who will be appearing in the land regularly.

Imagineers have stated they put an emphasis on accessibility in the new land, ensuring every Guest will be able to enjoy it. Several green areas were installed to allow a peaceful, quiet relaxation spot, and curbs were removed from Toontown to make the entire land wheelchair accessible. Toontown is designed with play at the forefront, with almost every element of the land being interactive for children of all ages and abilities.

Guests will first walk into CenTOONial Park, a green space with two interactive play areas. One is a fountain and water table featuring Mickey and Minnie (that will get a special lighting and music package at night), and the other is an interactive dreaming tree with sculpted roots for children to climb over, under, and through. Little ones will also be able to explore Donald’s Duck Pond, a splash pad with larger-than-life water elements.

Of course, one of the staples of Toontown is being able to visit the houses of your favorite characters. Mickey and Minnie’s houses are back with touched-up paint jobs, and Mickey even has a casual new look for his appearance inside the land (perfect for lounging around the house!). Guests can also explore Goofy’s House, where they can see candid photos of Goofy and his son, Max, as he grew up. Outside is Goofy’s How-To-Play Yard, a multi-level sound garden.

In addition to Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Guests will be able to ride Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGET Coaster, a reimagining of the original Gadget’s GO Coaster. Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin also returns, which means Guests can take a wacky joyride with Benny the Cab through Toontown once again.

The land also features two new dining locations; Cafe Daisy, which serves up playful spins on diner classics, and Good Boy! Grocers, which offers grab-and-go options including the Perfect Picnic Basket. Additionally, Guests can stop by EngineEar Souvenirs for a selection of Toontown merchandise.