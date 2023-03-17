Disney Unveils Reimagined, Accessible Toontown

Disneyland has given us a peek behind the curtain at the new and reimagined Toontown, which emphasizes being inclusive of “every single Guest.”

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, has been gearing up for the opening of the reimagining of Mickey’s Toontown. After closing for an ambitious reimagining in March of 2022, Disney first announced the land would reopen on March 8, 2023. However, Disney pushed back that opening in February to March 19, 2023, which is just two days away! After a yearlong closure, Guests can’t wait to jump back into the world of cartoons.

Parts of the land have already opened, including the highly anticipated Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway and its adjoining gift shop. Today, CNBC got a closer look at the new land, which has been reimagined as a safe, fun, and inclusive space for all kids.

Classic structures that were a staple of Toontown when it first opened in 1993 are still there – Mickey and Minnie’s houses got a paint-touch up, and even the eponymous mouse himself will sport a brand new look inside Toontown. It’s a much more casual look that matches his classic color scheme – appropriate for hanging around at his wacky house. Other beloved characters are making a return, including Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Pluto, Goofy, and Clarabelle Cow. Guests will also be able to spot Pete in Toontown, marking the first time the character has ever appeared as a meet-and-greet in a Disney Park.

As for what’s new, the redesigned architecture and theming have an emphasis on accessibility. The land is still colorful, but the colors are softer, and the music is a little less zany so as not to be too overwhelming. More quiet, green spaces were installed to give Guests a respite from the hustle and bustle of Disneyland, and so Guests can have a perfect picnic. Play areas were designed for kids of all ages, including separate areas for babies.

Curbs were also removed from the land to allow freer movement for Guests using wheelchairs, ECVs, or other mobility aides. In fact, the entire land is now completely wheelchair accessible. Donald’s Duck Pond, an interactive water play area, is now fenced off, allowing parents to better monitor their children around the water elements (or avoid them altogether, should they wish).

“We want every child to know that when they came to this land that this land was designed for them,” said Jeffrey Shaver-Moskowitz, executive portfolio producer at Walt Disney Imagineering. “That they were seen, and that this place was welcoming to them.”