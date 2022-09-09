Disney Shows Off Brand-New Look at Massive Overhaul Project

Earlier this year, Disney announced that Mickey’s Toontown would be undergoing a massive renovation, one that would be a complete overhaul of the entire area.

Mickey’s Toontown is a land located at Disneyland Park, which allows Guests to go into Mickey Mouse’s home, Minnie Mouse’s home, Donald and Daisy’s boat, Chip and Dale’s Tree, and Goofy’s house! Guests can also ride Roger Rabbit’s Toontown Spin and check out other fun aspects of the land.

Best known for attractions like Donald’s Boat, Goofy’s Playhouse, and Gadget’s Go Coaster, Mickey’s Toontown opened in 1993 and was heavily inspired by Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (1988). At D23, we got a few new looks at what we can expect from the land when it eventually opens back up next year.

You can check out an exclusive first look of the reimagined area thanks to a tweet from David Vaughn (@DavidVaughn) of Disneyland Tips:

First Look: Mickey’s ToonTown reimagining coming to Disneyland early 2023 #hosted #Disneyland #DisneyParks #D23expo

When it does reopen, the land will feature its own version of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, an incredibly popular attraction that first opened in Walt Disney World.

