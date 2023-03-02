Disney has announced its upcoming offerings, and fans are delighted to see the Parks finally having “reasonable” pricing.

As Disney Parks worldwide continue to bring new offerings for the young and the young at heart to enjoy — including new attractions like TRON Lightcycle / Run, new parades and nighttime shows, and reimagined locations like Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park, Tiana’s Palace at Disneyland Park, and San Fransokyo at Disney California Adventure — Disneyland Resort is gearing up to welcome a surprisingly cheap souvenir offering.

Disney recently announced the mouth-watering offerings that will be available once Mickey’s Toontown finally reopens at Disneyland Park on March 19, and to many fans’ shock, the all-new souvenir offerings are, for once, “not terribly overpriced.”

Disney Parks Blog shared the latest details about the dining offerings coming to Mickey’s Toontown, including Good Boy! Grocers, a new location where Guests will be able to find grab-and-go drinks and tasty treats — including pickles, Mini Babybel snack cheese, Coca-Cola beverages, waters, Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water, gluten-allergy-friendly cookies, fruit bars, and whole fruit — along with the perfect novelty item to go with them.

Perhaps the most exciting offering at Good Boy! Grocers will be the Perfect Picnic Basket, a novelty item that will allow Guests to pick three snack-sized items such as Cuties Mandarin Orange, yogurt smoothie, applesauce, granola bar, gluten-allergy-friendly fig bar, and more for the perfect midday snack. In addition, Guests can choose between a small DASANI water or Minute Maid Juice Box to complete their picnic and enjoy the infamous Toontown grass.

And for those looking to add more Disney magic by inviting Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to join them on their picnic, Guests can also get a Perfect Picnic Pack, which includes a Perfect Picnic Basket with its choices as mentioned earlier and a Perfect Picnic Blanket featuring Mickey and Minne in the style of the Mickey Mouse Shorts.

Theme park and entertainment journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) shared images of these offerings along with their prices, with the Perfect Picnic Basket selling for $25.99 and the Perfect Picnic Pack selling for $36.99.

Fans quickly responded to Gustin’s tweet about the upcoming souvenirs, commenting that “by Disney standards, that’s not terrible pricing” and sharing their shock after seeing the Parks finally offer novelty items for reasonable prices after the recent upcharges to theme park tickets, Disney Genie+ service, hotel rates, and more have caused outrage among fans and even causing Disney CEO Bob Iger to admit that prices are too high across the Disney Resorts.

Also opening soon at Mickey’s Toontown is Café Daisy, a new eatery where Daisy Duck — with the help of the talented Disney culinary teams — will show off her expert culinary skills. Café Daisy will offer all-beef foot-long hot dogs with house-made chips and the choice of adding chili-cheese sauce, mac & cheese, and parmesan potato crispies to your hot dog.

Café Daisy will also have two offerings for pizza lovers, the Cheesy Pizza Flop-Over — featuring mozzarella and provolone with tomato sauce — and the Pepperoni Pizza Flop-Over — featuring pepperoni, mozzarella, and provolone with tomato sauce — as well as allergy-friendly offerings available upon request at the location.

And if you’re looking for a plant-based offering, Café Daisy has you covered with the Spring Garden Wrap. This dish combines romaine and quinoa into a wrap with a creamy lemon dressing and toasted pumpkin seeds accompanied with house-made chips.

Café Daisy will also offer bite-size delights for the young and the young at heart, including Cheese Please! Pizza with cheese and tomato sauce, the Pepperoni Please! Pizza with pepperoni, cheese, and tomato sauce, the bite-size Minnie’s Mini Corn Dogs, and the tasty Mini Mac and Cheesy. Plus, Guests of all ages can add a side of Toontown ‘Tater Chips — house-made chips with chili-cheese sauce — to their order and enjoy a delightful dessert with an order of Daisy’s Goody-Goody Donuts with cinnamon sugar.

And of course, Café Daisy will serve specialty drinks to quench your thirst while exploring the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park, like the refreshing Picnic Time Watermelon Lemonade with Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade, watermelon premium syrup, and watermelon gummies. And for coffee connoisseurs, the Specialty Cold Brrr-ew will be the perfect choice, made with Caramel Mudslide Cold Brew from Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. with sea salt and whipped topping.

With so many mouth-watering and fun offerings arriving at Disneyland Park soon, we can’t wait to visit Mickey’s Toontown to enjoy them all!

What do you think of these new offerings and their prices? Will you purchase the lovely Perfect Picnic Pack when Toontown reopens at Disneyland on March 19? Let Inside the Magic Know in the comments below!