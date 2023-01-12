New ‘Princess and the Frog’ Restaurant Replacing Disneyland Location This Year

A brand-new restaurant is coming soon!

For those that may not already know, the Disney Parks are about to get a big The Princess and the Frog (2009) makeover! First starting with the announcement that Splash Mountain would be getting a major revamp, Disney has slowly been revealing plans to bring more of the beloved characters and story from the movie into the Resorts.

The next step is with a new restaurant at Disneyland, something we first learned about last year.

“Tiana’s Palace will be the newest restaurant on Orleans Street,” states Disney in its latest blog post. “Within its peach-colored walls and fancy green wrought-iron balconies, you’ll find elegant fixtures and appointments reminiscent of Tiana’s life and friendships. The new Tiana’s Palace will have much of the same pinch of pizzazz and flair as the restaurant from the film, offering authentic New Orleans flavors inspired by Tiana’s friends and adventures in this quick-service style restaurant. While Tiana’s Palace is not a character dining location, guests may find Tiana in New Orleans Square.”

The menu at Tiana’s Palace will expand on many of the current favorites served in the location, explore seasonal flavors and, of course, offer some New Orleans classics. Tiana’s Palace is sure to be a gathering place for friends and family to enjoy great food and celebrate together, just like Tiana and her father James dreamed of.

The restaurant will be opening “later this year” at the Disneyland Resort. Unfortunately, the new restaurant means the closure of another one. French Market Restaurant (and Mint Julep Bar) will be closed beginning February 17, 2023, and will reopen as Tiana’s Palace (alongside Mint Julep Bar with its famous mint juleps and Mickey beignets) later in the year.

Stay tuned!