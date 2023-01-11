Disney Discussing Three More Potential Theme Parks at Orlando Resort

A discussion was had regarding future expansions of the Walt Disney World Resort.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been attempting to completely dissolve Disney’s special Reedy Creek district after the Walt Disney Company chose not to support the state’s controversial Parental Rights bill, more commonly known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The act involved creating a special taxing district that acts with the same authority as a county government.

Amid the drama surrounding Disney’s Reedy Creek, the district reportedly met today to discuss its long-term plan for the Walt Disney World Resort and the surrounding area.

The largest item discussed was Disney’s long-term plan for the land, which includes two additional water parks, one proper theme park, and of course, a few more hotels. The plan was discussed and updated and is expected to be released in February.

It is critical to understand that even though Disney is having these discussions, none of the information included in these plans is concrete or guaranteed to happen.

In a somewhat surprising move, Reedy Creek firefighters came out in support of Ron DeSantis’ plan to dissove the district, saying “Anything has got to be better than what we currently have.”

The Reedy Creek Improvement Act of 1967 allows Walt Disney World Resort to pay for and operate its municipal services privately, essentially letting the Resort act on its own.

Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for updates on this story