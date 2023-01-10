Firefighters Come Out Against Disney, Support Gov. DeSantis’ Big Plan

The battle continues.

In the ongoing struggle between Walt Disney World and the state of Florida, a somewhat surprising development has unfolded.

For those that may not know, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been attempting to completely dissolve Disney’s special Reedy Creek district. The act involved creating a special taxing district that acts with the same authority as a county government.

Gov. DeSantis started to call out Disney after the company chose not to support the state’s controversial Parental Rights bill, more commonly known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Now, in a surprising move, the union that represents Walt Disney World’s first responders has stated it supports the possibility of the state taking control. The Orlando Sentinel reports that Reedy Creek firefighters are now showing support for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to dissolve the district.

“Anything has got to be better than what we currently have,” said Tim Stromsnes, communications director of the Reedy Creek Professional Firefighters.

Reedy Creek, which is controlled by Disney, can issue bonds, levy taxes, oversee land use and environmental protections and provide essential public services, essentially allowing Walt Disney World to act as its own form of government.

Reedy Creek Improvement District ic currently slated for dissolution on June 1, 2023. This was put into effect by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year.

Not everyone is on board with this change, however, with several Osceola County residents filing a lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis. This lawsuit was dismissed but eventually refiled, and according to recent reports could be moving forward.

The suit alleged that Governor DeSantis violated Florida’s 1967 Reedy Creek Statute, the Florida Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, and the Florida Constitution.

