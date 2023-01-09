Massive Theme Park Shuts Its Doors, Braces For Worst Weather Yet

One major California theme park had no choice but to close.

Six Flags Entertainment is home to several theme parks all across the country. The theme parks are strategically located in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Antonio, Houston, Atlanta, St Louis, Phoenix, Oklahoma City, Chicago, Buffalo, Washington D.C., Baltimore, New York, New Jersey, Lake George, and Massachusetts. This includes locations like Six Flags Magic Mountain and Great Adventure.

Perhaps the most popular and famous Park in Six Flags’ entire catalog is Magic Mountain, located in Valencia, California.

The Park is home to many great rides and even introduced a new one last Summer called WONDER WOMAN Flight of Courage.

This new coaster takes Guests on a flight through the sky over 3,300 feet of track, towering 13 stories and soaring at speeds up to 58 miles per hour. WONDER WOMAN Flight of Courage is the tallest and longest single-rail coaster on the planet, according to Six Flags, becoming the 20th to open at Magic Mountain.

Unfortunately, no Guests will be able to take flight, as the Park announced it would be closing on January 9, 2023, for the whole day. The closure was announced on Twitter earlier today:

Click the link in our bio for additional park hours and information! pic.twitter.com/86Ok0uI2RW — Six Flags Magic Mountain (@SFMagicMountain) January 9, 2023

The statement reads:

“Due to inclement weather, Six Flags Magic Mountain will be closed today, Monday, January 9, 2023. Tickets purchased for today will be valid any other regular operating day in 2023.”

The entire state is under watch as some more harsh weather is moving in. According to BBC, at least 12 people have died due to the storms.