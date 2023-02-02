Fan-favorite characters from Big Hero 6 will soon debut in an all-new Disney Parks meet and greet and some exciting upgrades to a popular area of the Park!

There’s no question that some of the most magical experiences when visiting Disney Parks worldwide are the different meet and greets that allow Guests to interact with their favorite Disney characters, from Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to Captain Jack Sparrow, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, Chewbacca, Cinderella, Princess Jasmine, and so many more. And while some of the meet and greets at Disney Parks have ended in unpleasant situations for families, thousands of Guests are eager to interact with their favorite Disney character during their visit, even if they have to pay additional charges to do so.

During last year’s Disney D23 Expo in Anaheim, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Josh D’Amaro announced that Disneyland Resort would completely reimagine Pacific Wharf in Disney California Adventure to turn the area into San Fransokyo, the futuristic city in which Big Hero 6 (2014) takes place. While no specific timeline was initially announced for the project, Guests visiting Disney California Adventure have reported that work has started in the area.

As construction moves forward to bring San Fransokyo to life at Disney California Adventure, Disney is gearing up to debut an all-new meet and greet in the area, as Disneyland Resort is actively seeking young actors to play Hiro Hamada at Disney Parks. Disney states:

Disney Live Entertainment is excited to be seeking performers local to Southern California for the Character Look-Alike role, HIRO HAMADA. This role is based on the lead from Disney’s animated feature, Big Hero 6. Performers appear each day in character greetings before thousands of guests, signing autographs, posing for pictures, and helping to create magical moments with guests of all ages. Seeking the following role:

HIRO HAMADA: 5’3” – 5’5”, with a slender build, and youthful, outgoing personality. Typecast.

While Disney has not released any official information for the upcoming meet and greet — like its setting, location, and if other Big Hero 6 characters like Honey Lemon, GoGo Tomago, Wasabi, or Fred will make appearances in the reimagined land — Guests can surely expect to see Hiro Hamada accompanied by his loyal friend Baymax once San Fransokyo opens at Disney California Adventure.

More on Big Hero 6 meet and greets at Disney Parks

While Hiro Hamada — and likely Baymax — will make their debut at Disneyland Resort with the opening of the reimagined San Fransokyo area at Disney California Adventure, the beloved Big Hero 6 characters had a workshop at EPCOT in Walt Disney World Resort for a few years. The workshop was home to a meet and greet with Baymax and Hiro, where Guests could interact with the popular characters and learn about their heroic deeds. Unfortunately, Hiro and Baymax were called on another mission to combat one of Callaghan’s evil minions, and they had to leave their post at EPCOT.

