Trying to raise awareness, a parent recently shared a disgusting character interaction at Disney World, where a Disney Princess was rude to her child at Magic Kingdom.

When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, Guests can experience magical interactions with some of their favorite Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Buzz Lightyear, Captain Jack Sparrow, Darth Vader, and so many more. Of course, some of the most popular character interactions at Disney World are with Disney Princesses, who Guests can find at EPCOT, at some exclusive dining locations, and across Magic Kingdom — though Disney has introduced additional charges for Guests looking to meet some of their favorite Disney Princesses.

While Disney character interactions are a magical and memorable experience for thousands of Guests every day, there can be several reasons for them to become an unpleasant event for families. Unfortunately, this was the case for Stephani Bartholomew (@_imtheholidayarmadillo), who shared a not-so-kind interaction with Cinderella at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom on her TikTok account. The disappointed parent commented that, before her children entered the character interaction at Princess Fairytale Hall in Fantasyland, she let Cinderella know that Lukey, her youngest, has nonverbal autism and that “sometimes he does hug or wanna be close to something that he loves,” making sure to mention that her son is not violent by nature and never tried to hurt the Disney Princess. Lukey, like thousands of fans worldwide, loves Disney princesses, according to his mom, and it was only natural that he would want to hug Cinderella when he finally met her.

Stephani commented that when her son tried to hug Cinderella, “she had a look of disgust, fear that made my stomach actually hurt.” The disappointed parent commented that she has since deleted the video of this disgusting character interaction from her account because “it wasn’t a memory [she] wanted to hold on to” and thanked the thousands of loving, supportive, and inclusive comments that TikTok users have left on her videos. “To see that the majority of the comments were so loving and kind, it makes me feel more at ease about the future,” added Stephani. You can see the video below:

Fortunately, Cinderella is not alone at Fantasyland’s Princess Fairytale Hall, and Rapunzel from Disney’s Tangled (2010) was visiting to make Stephani and her family’s visit a little better. Stephani commented that Rapunzel’s reaction to her son Lukey hugging her and trying to be close to her “Was more than I could have ever expected out of a Cast Member at Disney,” and added that she will “forever be team Rapunzel.” You can see the video of this interaction below:

While we’ve seen heartwarming interactions with Chewbacca and Captain Jack Sparrow in the past, it would appear that unpleasant interactions are becoming more common at Disney Parks, with Minnie Mouse being rude to a young girl and completely ignoring a Guest who had spent hours waiting to show Minnie her dress inspired by the iconic diva.

For 100 years, The Walt Disney Company has created timeless stories that hold a special place in the hearts of millions of fans worldwide, who have fallen in love with iconic Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Chip, Dale, and Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, among others. And Walt Disney World Resort allows Guests to share a magical moment with their favorite character in the different character interactions across the Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Of course, the Disney Princesses who have inspired millions of young — and young at heart — fans for decades with their stories are also present at Disney World, from Snow White, Aurora (Sleeping Beauty), Cinderella, Ariel (The Little Mermaid), and Belle (Beaty and the Beast), to Princess Tiana (The Princess and the Frog), Princess Jasmine (Aladdin), Merida (Brave), Mulan, Elsa, Anna (Frozen, Frozen II), and Moana.

And with the ever-expanding roster of characters who have joined The Walt Disney Company, from Star Wars to Pixar, there’s always someone new to meet at Walt Disney World Resort!

