Disney Finally Brings Back Beloved Princess Experience

Walt Disney World Resort is known for having four world-class theme parks in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Ariel, Mulan, Cinderella, Elsa, Anna, Princess Tiana, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, and Rapunzel are just some of the Disney princesses we have grown to love. Everyone dreams, when they grow up, to become a princess, and Disney has brought back a fan-favorite dinner with some of your favorite princesses.

Head to EPCOT at the Akershus Banquet Hall as it opens the doors for a feast in honor of beloved storybook princesses—and you’re invited! Dine in a medieval castle where you’ll encounter a royal promenade of princess friends who can’t wait to meet you.

Disney Park Guests need to make reservations in advance. You can learn when advance reservations can be made here. Character appearances and entertainment are subject to change.

Disney gives an important message when booking: To dine at an in-park table-service restaurant, you need a confirmed dining reservation for the total number of Guests—regardless of age, plus a Park Reservation and valid admission for the same Park on that same date for each Guest ages 3 and up. Dining reservations do not guarantee access to a Park, and Park Hopper availability may change daily. W

e recommend Guests book in-park dining at the park where they have a Disney Park Pass reservation. Review important updates to dining experiences at Walt Disney World Resort.

Inside the Magic previously reported on the recently-changed cancellation policy. You must cancel at least tw0 hours prior to the dining reservation time to avoid a $10 per person cancellation fee. If you fail to cancel at least two hours prior, or if you no-show, the credit card provided at the time of the reservation will be charged $10 per person.

Will you be joining the Disney Princesses for dinner at Walt Disney World Resort?