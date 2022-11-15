Disney Confirms New Dining Cancellation Policy

A big change is coming to Walt Disney World’s restaurants, but it doesn’t involve food.

Earlier this month, we reported on Disney updating its dining cancelation policy at Walt Disney World. Previously, Guests would incur a $10 penalty fee per person for “no-shows” or if they didn’t cancel 24 hours in advance.

However, with this new policy, Gusts will be able to cancel their plans up to two hours before with no penalty. This has now been confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin on Twitter.

Some had claimed this to be a glitch when it originally rolled out, but with Disney confirming this new policy, Guests can assure it’s here to stay. Disney’s instructions on canceling are as follows:

You can cancel your dining reservation online. Please refer to the cancellation policy provided at the time of your booking and in your email confirmation. Restaurants offering advance reservations charge a per-person cancellation fee for reservations cancelled after the designated cancellation period, or for no shows. Each restaurant at Walt Disney World® Resort maintains its own cancellation policy, so be sure to confirm the policy before finalizing your reservation. For additional assistance, please call (407) 824-1391.

Speaking of Disney World restaurants, we recently saw the return of a very popular spot. There are some truly fantastic places to enjoy a meal at Walt Disney World, but none of the Parks compare to EPCOT’s lineup of restaurants.

From authentic Chinese cuisine to an incredibly-large selection of tequila, EPCOT’s World Showcase has it all. On November 4, we finally saw the return of Akershus Royal Banquet Hall. This dining experience is found at the Norway pavilion in the World Showcase at EPCOT and gives guests a taste of Norwegian cuisine.

The restaurant has been closed since 2020, so to see it come back is incredibly exciting.

Where’s your favorite place to eat at Walt Disney World?