We finally have an opening date for the long-awaited seasonal overlay for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, EPCOT’s latest attraction.

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans and Disney Park’s thrill seekers have awaited the official announcement of when the seasonal overlay for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind would open its gates. Well, hear me and rejoice; we finally have news on that long-awaited date.

Walt Disney World Resort recently updated its website, stating that all the holiday offerings will be available at EPCOT starting on November 25 and running through December 30. This includes the highly-anticipated “Holiday Remix” for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Disney describes this seasonal overlay as follows:

This season, the Guardians are trading in their classic hits playlist for a mash-up of seasonal jams at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Blast off to the tune of an awesome holiday single, bringing joy to Xandar and Terra, too.

Coincidentally, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, a Marvel Studios Special Presentation, premieres on November 25 on Disney+. Could this mean that the attraction will tie in with the events of the Holiday Special? Could we see the Guardians of the Galaxy visiting EPCOT soon? Disney has not released any official word on these stories relating to one another, but it sure would be an exciting event.

You can click here to enjoy the official trailer for Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, streaming November 25, only on Disney+.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a family-friendly adventure, featuring a totally new type of roller coaster experience we’re developing just for this attraction – it’s a storycoaster that rotates 360 degrees so you’re always focused on all the action as you help the Guardians save the galaxy. Not only that, but Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will also feature the first reverse launch on a coaster in Disney history and is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world. It’s a massive experience that will match the scale and adventure of the Guardians of the Galaxy films.

