Disney Gives Major Update On Holiday Makeover For Cosmic Rewind

If you’re visiting Walt Disney World Resort this Holiday season, you aren’t going to want to miss Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

The popular EPCOT attraction at Walt Disney World Resort opened in May of this year and Guests visiting the Disney Park have been extremely excited to see the new ride, inspired by the beloved Marvel franchise starring Chris Pratt (Star-Lord/Peter Quill) and directed by James Gunn.

The state-of-the-art coaster features one-of-a-kind technology and is noted as a “storycoaster” that rotates 360 degrees.

However, even if you’ve already ridden Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, you aren’t going to want to miss the attraction later this year.

Today, Disney released new artwork for the “Holiday Remix” that will be coming to the EPCOT ride later this year.

Reporter @ScottGustin shared the news on Twitter.

NEW: Disney released new artwork for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind “Holiday Remix” coming to EPCOT later this year. The holiday overlay will feature a “new song” that will feature “a mash-up of seasonal jams.”

Disney previously announced that the attraction would be getting a Holiday remix earlier this year, which would consist of mashups of many favorite Holiday anthems, but this new artwork gives a little more insight as to what we can expect when the attraction is changed for the season.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a family-friendly adventure, featuring a totally new type of roller coaster experience we’re developing just for this attraction – it’s a storycoaster that rotates 360 degrees so you’re always focused on all the action as you help the Guardians save the galaxy. Not only that, but Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will also feature the first reverse launch on a coaster in Disney history and is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world. It’s a massive experience that will match the scale and adventure of the Guardians of the Galaxy films.

What do you think of a Holiday overlay for Cosmic Rewind? Let us know in the comments!