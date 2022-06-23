Guardians Cosmic Rewind Will Receive New Holiday-Themed Song For Limited Time

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is the newest roller coaster to open at Walt Disney World and is nothing like you’ve ever experienced before.

The newest roller coaster is family-friendly and offers exciting thrills with an innovative ride vehicle that offers 360-degree motion for riders.

Disney Park Blog describes the innovative technology for this new attraction as:

The Omnicoaster is a first- of-its-kind programmable roller coaster ride system, where guests can be rotated along the ride track in any direction while traveling at high speeds. The Omnicoaster name builds upon the tradition of the Omnimover ride system in which Walt Disney Imagineers are able to turn guests in any direction and focus their attention on a specific scene or element.

The ride also has an “Awesome Mix” playlist, which consists of six different songs:

“September” by Earth, Wind & Fire

“Disco Inferno” by The Trammps

“Conga” by Gloria Estefan

“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears

“I Ran” by A Flock of Seagulls

“One Way or Another” by Blondie

The best part is that you won’t know which track you will hear until you actually blast off!

But once the holidays arrive, Cosmic Rewind will have an entirely revamped playlist, consisting of a mash-up of “seasonal jams”. Per Disney Parks Blog:

This season, the Guardians will trade in their classic hits playlist for a mash-up of seasonal jams at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT. Guests will blast off to the tune of an awesome holiday single, bringing joy to Xandar and Terra, too.

At this time, we do not know which songs will be included in the new jam, but Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

Are you excited to see Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind get an all-new playlist for the holidays? Let us know in the comments below.