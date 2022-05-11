Chewbacca Shares Heartwarming Interaction With 14-Year-Old Cancer Warrior, Viewers In Tears

With the expansion of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Disneyland Resort has received thousands of fans of the Star Wars franchise into this fantastic and highly immersive land.

While visiting Batuu — the new land set between Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019) — Guests can enjoy the two attractions Galaxy’s Edge offers, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and visit the several stores and restaurants Batuu’s Black Spire Outpost is home to, including Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, Savi’s Workshop, and Oga’s Cantina.

When Guests visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, they can experience the meticulously crafted storyline of planet Batuu and interact with Rey, Chewbacca, Vi Moradi, an exclusive character of Galaxy’s Edge, Kylo Ren, and even First Order Stormtroopers. Guests also have the opportunity to take the most amazing photos in the galaxy, as the Millennium Falcon and other ships can be found throughout the land, as well as droids and epic scenery, which all provide incredible photo ops.

With so much to see and do, visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is a dream come true for any Star Wars fans. However, the story of one particular Guest and his experience during his travel to Batuu recently melted the hearts of over five million viewers.

In the video posted by @prayers_for_aj on Instagram, we can see Anthony, a 14-year-old cancer warrior and huge fan of the Star Wars franchise, sharing an emotional moment with Chewbacca during a private meet and greet Anthony and his family got to experience.

Anthony’s mother mentions this interaction was part of a visit to Disneyland the family had planned after receiving the devastating news on April 6th that Anthony’s cancer had returned for the third time, saying it would help everyone get some much needed time away from the reality at the happiest place on earth.

You can see the video down below, or click here to watch it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANTHONY | #PrayersForAJ (@prayers_for_aj)

It is not clear if Chewbacca said anything to the brave youngling, but his body movements and gestures were enough to make the experience memorable and highly emotional. Anthony’s mother comments Chewbacca was absolutely amazing and that everyone could feel the love and empathy he showed that day. She adds she wishes she could personally thank him and all the Cast Members who made this moment possible, telling them what this moment meant for them, as Disneyland Resort has always been their favorite go-to happy place, spending countless hours at the parks creating beautiful memories.

The video has gained 418k likes and 13.1k comments since it was posted, including a pinned comment from Michael K. Holle (@m.holle1979), who is presumably “friends” with Chewbacca, saying that it had been an honor for Chewbacca to know Anthony and that he had not experienced that type of bravery since his old pal Han Solo. Michael added that Wookie will be with Anthony every step of the way and that he is looking forward to the day when Anthony can be his co-pilot, sending him strength and love.

This emotional experience makes us believe that Disneyland Resort truly is the happiest place in the world and that Disney magic is something Guests of all ages can feel when they visit the Parks.

