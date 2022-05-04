Jack Sparrow Comforts Disney Guest With Autism In Heartwarming Video

Jack Sparrow is argued to be one of the most iconic characters of all time. Johnny Depp played Jack Sparrow in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, including Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

The franchise also includes characters such as Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swan (Keira Knightley), Norrington (Jack Davenport), Governor Weatherby Swann (Jonathan Pryce), Pintel (Lee Arenberg), Ragetti (Mackenzie Crook) and others.

When visiting the Disney Parks, Guests may occasionally run into Jack Sparrow, who can usually be found in Adventureland at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World or near the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction in Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort.

Guests love spotting the Pirates of the Caribbean character as he makes for one-of-a-kind interactions. The witty yet loving pirate usually chats about treasure, the Black Pearl, or, of course, rum. During one sweet character meet and greet, Jack Sparrow was seen comforting a Disney Guest who has autism.

TikTok user @disneymeetsautism shared a video of a Guest with autism meeting Jack Sparrow at Disneyland. The video has since gained 42.1k likes and nearly 600 comments.

In the video, you can see Jack Sparrow hug the Guest and whisper something in his ear before allowing the Guest to touch his hair. Then, Jack Sparrow goes to pose for a photo before asking the videographer what his name was.

You can watch this sweet interaction between Jack Sparrow and Thomas below, or by clicking here.

