Minnie Mouse Shocks Guests With Rude Behavior in Viral Video

Disneyland is known as the “happiest place on earth.” While visiting Disneyland in Anaheim, California, there are two theme parks that Guests can stop at in Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

Disneyland Park includes many fan-favorite rides like “it’s a small world“, Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Indiana Jones Adventure, and several other iconic attractions. Disney California Adventure Park has a Pixar Pier Land, which includes the Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind, The Incredicoaster, Toy Story Midway Mania!, as well as many others including Radiator Springs Racers, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT.

Disneyland allows Disney Park Guests to meet some of our favorite characters, like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Disney Princesses, and some of your favorite Pixar Pals.

To visit Mickey and friends go to Disney California Adventure Park and stroll over to Buena Vista Street because you may run into some big stars. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy love spending time here—and making new friends. They’re dressed up and ready for their close-up!

However, one meet and greet with Minnie Mouse did not go as planned. In this TikTok, Minnie is seen being notably rough with a young Guest and the caption of the video reads, “This is not how anyone should be treated at Disneyland”.

This is how minnie decided to treat my kid after making 1 hour in line…Not a magical time…@Disney Parks@Disneyland California @Disneyland California #disneyland #disneyparks #minniemouse #mickeymouse

In the video, you can see Minnie Mouse turning the child around instead of embracing or welcoming her in for a hug. The child looks very confused during the whole ordeal.

Cast Members help Guests meet some of their favorite characters to ensure the characters and the Guests are safe and have a magical time during their encounters.

Do you think Minnie Mouse was out of character during this meet and greet?