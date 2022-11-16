Beloved Disney Attraction Celebrates 25th Anniversary

It’s the holiday season at the Disneyland Resort, and one attraction in particular has a special anniversary to celebrate.

“it’s a small world” is one of the most well-known attractions at the Disney Parks, from the child-like dolls that represent nations and cultures around the world to the attraction’s catchy tune that you’ll be humming throughout the day when you visit the Parks. And this year, the attraction is celebrating its 25th anniversary, not of the ride itself, but of the holiday overlay.

With the setup of the holiday overlay for “it’s a small world,” Disney Parks has announced several instances of hidden “25s” located throughout the attraction at Disneyland to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the holiday overlay of this attraction, which began in 1997.

Check out this TikTok from @disneyparks, which delves more into this:

In this TikTok, the narrator goes on a mission to find some of the hidden “25s” around the attraction, asking various Cast Members working on the attraction where they are located. Then, we see Cast Members popping up around the attraction, sneakily putting up “25s” in different locations on the ride.

If you have the chance to ride this attraction during the holiday season, look for the “25s” and see how many you can find!

Here is Disneyland’s description of this timeless classic attraction:

Voyage along the Seven Seaways canal and behold a cast of almost 300 Audio-Animatronics dolls representing children from every corner of the globe as they sing the classic anthem to world peace—in their native languages. Amid vibrant backdrops, you’ll travel through country after country, and by journey’s end, you’ll see that it really is a small world after all.

Are you excited about the holiday overlay of “it’s a small world” at Disneyland? What are you looking forward to most?