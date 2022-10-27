Disney Shares Exclusive Look of “it’s a small world” Holiday

Disneyland is preparing for the holiday season, and we’re excited to see the Park transform with all the beautiful lights, colors, and music.

One notable attraction that is highly anticipated every year is “it’s a small world,” decorated beautifully with gorgeous lights on the outside and several holiday-inspired touches on the attraction itself.

Though this attraction is closed for a few weeks due to the Christmas overlay preparation, audiences are able to get a sneak peek into what goes into the preparation for this attraction.

ABC7 recently got a behind-the-scenes look at all that goes into the holiday overlay for this attraction.

According to Joe Peters, senior technical director at the Parks, it takes seven to eight weeks to transform the “it’s a small world” attraction for the holidays. This includes large pieces that weigh thousands of pounds to smaller pieces and “Easter eggs” that add minute details but are still very appreciated by die-hard fans.

This is the 25th year that Disney has decked out this attraction. Peters also noted that the holiday celebrations at Disneyland now are so much different than they used to be in his 39 years of work at the Parks. Previously during the holidays, there used to just be a Christmas tree and garland on Main Street as well as a parade, but this has turned into so much more over the years.

In addition to this interview, reporter Tony Cabrera also showed us behind-the-scenes footage at what the interior of the attraction currently looks like.

Tony shows us what decorations are currently up, such as a light piece and the Lunar New Year decorations. A fun fact he tells us is that Disney stores decorations behind the curtains on the ride. Be sure to stay tuned for more updates as Tony mentioned they will be going live on TV and streaming more ride updates.

The holiday season runs from November 11, 2022, to January 8, 2023, at the Disneyland Resort. You can find tickets, availability, and pricing here.

Will you be at the Parks for the holiday season? What are you looking forward to the most?