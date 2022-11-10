Some of the most popular Disney rides are breaking down at clips higher than normal.

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are home to many iconic attractions and experiences that draw in millions of Disney Park Guests each and every year. No matter whether you’re visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disneyland Park, or Disney California Adventure, you’re sure to have a magical time.

However, one thing that many Guests have noticed seemingly since the Parks reopened during the pandemic has been an increase in Disney rides that are malfunctioning and breaking down.

On a recent social media thread, many Disney Park fans talked about what they’ve noticed when returning to the theme parks. One Disneyland Guest who visits the Parks quite often said this past weekend, they saw five Disney rides down at the same time.

“Space, Big Thunder and Rise were down from the Park entrance through most of the morning, overlapping with Indy and Matterhorn for part of the morning,” one Guest said. “Then, pirates went down for a big part of the day mid day til evening up til at least when we left. And of course Indy broke down when we were on the steps down to the loading area. Common knowledge by now but legitimately, Indiana Jones now has like literally a 50% hit rate for us having it shut down while in line or on the ride over the last year.”

Another Guest who was visiting on Sunday said they noticed the same thing.

“Even the rides I made it onto when they finally opened ended up breaking down soon after I got off,” they said. “Waited 40 min in the LL line for Matterhorn before it broke down AGAIN and finally had to get out of line because I was wasting so much time.”

If you are ever stuck on a ride at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort, know that you are not in danger and that Disney Cast Members are expertly-trained to evacuate Guests in a safe manner if needed.

Some Guests have attributed the breakdowns to attractions needing to be refurbished, others have said they don’t believe it is a problem. Disney has not offered any comments on attraction malfunctions.

Have you noticed an increase in breakdowns at the Disney Parks? Let us know in the comments!