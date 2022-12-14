Disney just announced the opening of an all-new restaurant inspired by beloved characters from Toy Story. Ready to play?

Many young — and young at heart — Disney fans will be happy to hear the latest news, as an all-new restaurant featuring Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Rex, Zurg, and Trixie, among other beloved characters from the Toy Story franchise, is coming to Walt Disney World next year!

Andy’s backyard — or, as most Guests know it, Toy Story Land — is getting ready to welcome more toys and fun for the whole family! Disney Parks Blog just announced that Roundup Rodeo BBQ, an all-new restaurant themed to the beloved franchise, will open in Spring 2023 to welcome Guests for delicious barbecue and toy-sized fun.

The upcoming location will be the world’s first Toy Story table service restaurant, making its debut at Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Disney Parks Blog describes the one-of-a-kind dining experience — achieved by the collaboration of Disney Imagineers, Disney Pixar Animation Studios, and Walt Disney World Food & Beverage — as follows:

Using his imagination, Woody’s Roundup toys, and other playthings, Andy has built a rodeo restaurant for all his pals. We are excited for guests to enter the dining room and discover just how much fun Andy had creating a rollicking place for honorary toys to enjoy barbecue-inspired comfort foods served family-style, with platters of house-smoked meats, a roundup of sides and some miniature sweet surprises along the way.

Guests visiting Roundup Rodeo BBQ can find a steam train supported by colored pencils, a suspiciously impressive house of cards, and game boards featuring beloved characters from the Toy Story films in the wild, western setting. Some images of Roundup Rodeo BBQ were shared by theme park and entertainment news reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin), as shown below.

NEW: Roundup Rodeo BBQ will open at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Spring 2023. pic.twitter.com/iGI9o7InwX — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) December 14, 2022

The restaurant was delayed for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on Disney World, but the project will finally come to fruition on Spring 2023, surely making the long wait worth it.

No official opening date was announced for the new themed restaurant, but we can't wait to enjoy a delicious meal in this new location packed with fun for the young and young at heart.

