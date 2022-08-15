Construction on Disney’s ‘Toy Story’ Restaurant Progresses, Opening Could Be Soon

Due to the current global pandemic, construction had to come to a pause on several projects at the Disney Parks. The good news is, however, that as we continue to move forward, Disney is lifting pandemic protocols as well as resuming construction on many highly anticipated projects.

One of the construction projects Guests are excited for is the soon-to-be restaurant at Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios — Woody’s Roundup Rodeo BBQ.

This soon-to-be immersive restaurant will surround Guests with toys, games, and playsets, all while enjoying a fabulous and delicious meal.

Although we still do not have an opening date for Woody’s Roundup Rodeo BBQ, bioreconstruct has shared images of the current construction site, giving us all hope that perhaps an opening date is coming soon!

Bioreconstruct shared the following to Twitter:

Current view in-park of Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Toy Story Land.

Current view in-park of Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Toy Story Land. pic.twitter.com/qq5r7hUnrM — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 13, 2022

Bioreconstruct also shared the following to Twitter, showing the construction continues to progress at Toy Story Land:

Current view in-park of Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Toy Story Land.

Current view in-park of Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Toy Story Land. pic.twitter.com/Sw1es5T4PK — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 13, 2022

Again, at this time we do not have an opening date for Woody’s Roundup Rodeo BBQ, but Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

More on Woody’s Roundup Rodeo BBQ

Disney describes this upcoming Table Service restaurant as:

Using three cardboard boxes cut and taped together, Andy has created a new rodeo arena using some of his favorite toys, games, and play sets. And while some pieces are definitely western-themed, what makes this rodeo special is the broad assortment of toys that have been brought together to create a fun, colorful mashup-atmosphere that only a child could create.

Once inside, you’ll be surrounded by all of the rodeo festivities in-action as well as western town and train station play sets. And you just might spot some of your favorite Disney•Pixar characters scattered throughout the restaurant in the form of toys and game pieces including a toy version of Jessie riding on the back of a Trixie pull-toy and unique toy versions of Bo Peep and her sheep, all who appear to be performing in the rodeo together.

This immersive restaurant will surround guests with a kaleidoscope of toys, games, and playsets, providing yet another unique, fun, family-friendly dining experience that could only be had in Toy Story Land.

Do you hope to see Disney announce an opening date for Woody’s Roundup Rodeo BBQ? Let us know in the comments below.