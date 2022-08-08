After Three-Year Delay, Disney World’s Newest Restaurant Gets Final Touches

Announced in April 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic derailed numerous Walt Disney Company construction projects, Woody’s Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Toy Story Land area is finally about to open three years later.

A new construction permit for the installation of set pieces — typically one of the last parts of theming a new project prior to opening — was filed by Disney World officials last week.

The restaurant will be the first sit-down Toy Story restaurant at any Disney Park, and will feature a number of beloved characters, including Sheriff Woody and Bullseye, Jessie the Cowgirl riding Trixie, Emperor Zurg, Buzz Lightyear, Bo Peep, and more.

The original announcement for the dining establishment notes:

This immersive restaurant will surround guests with a kaleidoscope of toys, games, and playsets, providing yet another unique, fun, family-friendly dining experience that could only be had in Toy Story Land. Be sure to stay tuned to the Disney Parks Blog for more news on this yummy rodeo-themed restaurant. And in the meantime, be sure to check out Woody's Lunch Box for delicious sandwiches, Lunch Box Tarts, and more! For more information on Woody's Lunch Box and all that Toy Story Land has to offer, visit the Walt Disney World Resort website.

Toy Story Land features three rides — Alien Swirling Saucers, Slinky Dog Dash, and Toy Story Mania! — plus numerous character encounters and the Green Army Patrol featuring Sarge and his men!

More on Woody’s Lunch Box

Until we get an official opening date for Woody’s Roundup Rodeo BBQ, Guests can enjoy the delicious treats at Woody’s Lunch Box. It is described as:

Lasso your hunger with a meal from Woody’s Lunch Box! During your Toy Story Land adventures, be sure to drop by this food stop for a toy-riffic meal. Dishing out all sorts of tasty treats for “honorary toys,” Woody’s Lunch Box features classic American fare, old-fashioned soda floats and other Toy Story-themed specialties.

Are you excited to finally eat at Woody’s Roundup Rodeo BBQ?

