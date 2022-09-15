One Disney character recently sparked outrage by rudely pulling away from a group of children, telling them not to touch him.

Disney Parks worldwide are considered the happiest and most magical places on earth, with beloved attractions, stunning entertainment offerings, mouth-watering dining options, breathtaking photo ops, and of course, the chance to meet and hug your favorite Disney characters from Mickey and Minnie Mouse to Captain Jack Sparrow, Winnie the Pooh, Ariel, Princess Anna, Queen Elsa, Chewbacca, R2-D2, and even Spider-Man.

However, there are cases where character interactions don’t quite go as Guests would expect them to for several reasons. This happened recently at Disneyland Paris, where a group of children was stunned after a character rudely pulled away from them, telling them not to touch him.

The moment was captured and shared on TikTok by 10ney(mar) (@10neylandd) while she was visiting Avengers Campus, which recently opened at the Parisian Park. In the video, the user follows Loki along with a group of children, eager to get the Asgardian’s attention. However, the group is left stunned after a girl grabs Loki’s arm, making him quickly pull away from her, saying, “Don’t touch me.”

While the girl’s face is not shown in the video, one can only imagine the surprise and disappointment after the unpleasant experience.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

The original video has been seen by over 770K users, racking up almost 26K likes and 1.8K comments with mixed reactions from viewers, from those outraged by the performer’s attitude, saying that he had broken the poor girl’s heart and even mentioning that “Disney stopped being the happiest place on earth years ago,” to those who applauded the fact that the Cast Member is fully immersed in performing his role, adding that we all know Disney characters can’t always be hugged and that Guests should be aware of this and educate their children to respect that fact.

A similar incident occurred earlier this year when a Guest forcefully hugged a Stormtrooper after being turned away by Kylo Ren in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, sparking a similar debate. You can read more about that Disney character incident here.

It is important to note that Guests can’t always hug Disney characters during their visit, especially villains, unless they explicitly allow Guests to do so. While Disney is committed to providing a magical experience for all Guests visiting the Parks, Cast Members can always turn down a hug if it interferes with the character’s accuracy or simply if they don’t feel comfortable.

It is essential to state that Guest should respect Cast Members and stick to certain conduct while visiting the Park, asking for permission before touching or taking a photo with a Disney character, not interfering with performances, not engaging in disruptive behavior, etc., regardless of their age, as they could potentially cause an accident endangering themselves, Cast Members and other Guests. As former Cast Member Thomas (@dappermanatee) mentioned in one of his videos reacting to a similar incident, “Do NOT touch Cast Members!”

What do you think of this incident? Do you think the character was right or wrong in behaving like this?