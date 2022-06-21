Guest Pushed Away After Hugging Disney Character

in Star Wars, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Jess Colopy Leave a comment
Left: A man approaches a stormtrooper saying "Yeah you want a hug." Right: Stormtrooper walks away from man, saying "Don't ever do that!"

Hugging your favorite Walt Disney World character is the highlight of a Disney Parks vacation for many Guests. Disney prides itself on the realistic portrayals of its characters so that Guests of all ages can be fully immersed in the magic of their favorite Disney or Star Wars film.

mickey mouse hollywood studios
Credit: Disney

Sometimes though, that commitment to accuracy means some characters aren’t quite as friendly as others. It makes sense that a villain isn’t as personable as a princess!

Related: Cast Member “Argues” With Kylo Ren as Rise of the Resistance Breaks Down

In a recently resurfaced TikTok shared by @_disney._stuff_, a Walt Disney World Guest approaches Kylo Ren and a group of Stormtroopers walking through Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

@_disney._stuff_

Guy tries to hug Kylo Ren and then hugs a Storm Trooper. Cred JoshGerber. #disney #starwars #kyloren #stormtrooper #disneyland #hollywoodstudios #disneytiktok #dontdoit

♬ original sound – Disney Stuff!

Star Wars characters roam the planet Batuu at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, interacting with Guests as if they’re a part of Lucasfilm’s cinematic universe.

Kylo Ren
Kylo Ren, also known as Ben Solo Source: Lucasfilm

In the video, the Guest walks up to Kylo Ren (also known as Ben Solo) and asks if he wants a hug. Kylo says “No,” and continues walking. Two Stormtroopers and a character attendant Cast Member follow him.

Related: Kid Nearly Ruins Parade After Tackling Disney Character

Next, the Guest says, “How about you?” to one of the Stormtroopers, who ignores him and keeps walking.

darth vader with stormtroopers in star wars rebels
Darth Vader and Stormtroopers Credit: Lucasfilm

“You want a hug,” the Guest says to the next Stormtrooper and forcibly envelopes them in a hug. The character attendant Cast Member guides the Guest away from the characters.

“Don’t ever do that!” the Stormtrooper says to the Guest and the character attendant forces the Guest to walk away.

Related: Disney Character Smothers Young Guest, Refuses to Let Go

Although Walt Disney World character performers are there to entertain Guests, it’s important to be respectful and ask for permission before touching or taking a photo with a Disney character.

stormtroopers at star wars launch bay
Credit: Disney

If you’re unsure about a character interaction, you can always ask a nearby character attendant Cast Member if a certain interaction is appropriate.

Related: Adam Driver “Not Against” Returning to ‘Star Wars’ Franchise

Have you ever hugged Kylo Ren at Disneyland or Walt Disney World? Share your experience in the comments. 

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.

 

Be the first to comment!